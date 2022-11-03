Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)

South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim...
South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is up for re-election this year. Political analysts expect him to cruise to victory in next week’s midterm elections.

The Cook Political Report rates Scott’s race as “solid Republican”, that’s the nonpartisan organization’s highest confidence rating.

This race ranks in the top 10 most expensive Senate races in the country, according to data gathered by OpenSecrets. Senator Tim Scott has raised almost $50 million. His opponent, Democrat Krystle Matthews, has raised just over $136,000.

“He’s just way outraising her, which is incredibly unusual, because typically people don’t donate to a candidate who really doesn’t have a contest. And so I think clearly he’s doing he’s planning to do something,” said Sarah Bryner from OpenSecrets. “Perhaps he’s hoping to make a presidential run in 2024.”

Bryner said Scott could also make a play for being a high ranking party official, and could give the leftover money to the party and his political allies.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee to close retail stores on Thanksgiving Day
Nordstrom
‘I didn’t see it coming’: former Nordstrom employee on impact of layoff
A realtor in Ames warns of a rental scam she helped someone avoid in the fall of 2022.
Iowa realtor urges caution for potential tenants after experience with rental scam
Wyoming homeowners were surprised by a mountain lion found in their window cellar.
Mountain lion climbs over fence of home, found in window cellar
Two women have filed two separate lawsuits against the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics...
Two discrimination lawsuits filed against Univ. of Iowa Hospitals

Latest News

Iowa voters to decide on new gun rights amendment on Election Day
Iowa voters to decide on new gun rights amendment on Election Day
i9 Fact Checker: Ad argues candidate for State Auditor was sued for debts
i9 Fact Checker: Ad argues candidate for State Auditor was sued for debts
The door of the South Dakota State Auditor's office.
Meet the Candidates: South Dakota State Auditor
Democrats in Iowa are making a case for balanced government, with the midterm election now a...
Balancing power and issues in Iowa’s legislature
Bill Galston, Brookings Institute
Political experts skeptical that political parties can gain votes from each other’s base in the midterms