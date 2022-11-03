Mild and breezy today, rain moves in Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We have one more day of very mild air for this time of year. Plan on another one well into the 70s, though clouds will be slowly building. You’ll also notice that the wind is up considerably, likely gusting over 30 mph throughout the day. The next system approaches late tonight with a few scattered storms possible. Tomorrow continues to look wet with a steady, soaking rain moving into the area. Given the amount of moisture coming in, rain amounts of 1-2″ look likely with isolated higher amounts approaching 3″ in spots. No severe weather is expected. The rain will pull away from eastern Iowa later on Saturday, leaving us chilly and windy. Look for a return to nicer weather on Sunday with highs around 60.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.