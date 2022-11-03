Meal on Wheels looks for more volunteers as client list and food insecurity grows

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the Meals on Wheels program at Horizons, A Family Service Alliance, the upcoming winter season means some volunteers are planning to take a break for one reason or another. One volunteer is sharing her experience to help gain more volunteers for people in need.

Sheri Albrecht first got involved with Meals on Wheels in 2020 as a food packer. Now she delivers over 30 meals every week.

“You see these people that need help and everyone is always so thankful, and kind, and grateful, and happy to see you,” said Albrecht.

She is one of the many volunteers that contribute year-around. But others need to take breaks in their service, either for personal travel, family time, or because of an illness during peak cold and flu season.

That’s why the nonprofit is trying to get ahead of the potential gap and recruit more volunteers now.

“We have 185 routes per week, it takes 130 volunteers to do. And about 35 of those are substitute drivers,” said Heather Shane who oversees the volunteers.

And the need is greater this year than ever. Their client list is up to around one thousand compared to the 700 from last year.

“There’s just an increased need in our community for food,” said Shane. “We have more clients, more meals, we need more volunteers.”

To Albrecht, it’s worth the little amount of time, money, and effort put in to helping these clients. And she hopes others can consider it as well.

“It’s an hour out of your day, it’s an hour well spent,” said Albrecht.

Meals on Wheels covers part of the gas volunteers use to deliver, if the person wants to be compensated.

Many potential delivery drivers, cooks, and others who lend a hand, can also now apply for volunteer time off which is an employer-sponsored benefit that allows time off in these cases.

