Man dies after being shot in rural Jackson County

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FULTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after being shot in rural Jackson County on Wednesday.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office it received reports that the man had been shot at about 5:35 p.m. near Fulton, Iowa.

First responders took the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Additional details regarding the shooting, including the name of the man that died, have not been released. An investigation remains ongoing.

Law enforcement say there are no known safety concerns for the community related to this incident.

