Liberty and Xavier win state volleyball titles

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Top seeds Liberty and Xavier ended their season atop of podium in 5A and 4A respectively.

Iowa City Liberty won their school’s first team state title with a 3-1 victory over Pleasant Valley. Cassidy Hartman was named 5A all-tournament team captain.

Xavier took down Clear Creek-Amana in four sets to win their second 4A title in three years. Sophomore Libby Fandel was named 4A all-tournament team captain.

Thursday’s championship marked the first in Xtream Arena.

