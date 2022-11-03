Show You Care
Iowa City passes resolution opposing proposed gun rights amendment

Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution that is up for a vote in next week’s midterms.

City Council members passed a resolution opposing Public Measure Number One earlier this week.

The proposal states it is a “fundamental individual right” to keep and bear arms. Supporters of the amendment say it protects gun rights.

Eleven Iowa sheriffs say they support the proposed gun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution.

Cedar, Washington, are Iowa County Sheriffs are among those officially endorsing the proposed amendment.

It would make any restraint on that right invalid unless it meets the demands of “strict scrutiny.”

Linn County Supervisors also took a stance against the gun amendment, passing a resolution opposing it on Monday.

