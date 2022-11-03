Show You Care
Four Iowa hospitals join ‘Billion Pill Pledge’ aimed at reducing opioid use

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Four hospitals have joined an initiative designed to prevent opioid addiction before it happens.

The ‘Billion Pill Pledge’ is a program designed to support patients through surgery and recovery. Through the program each hospital will enhance its surgery protocols and optimize pain management around surgery. The approach is designed to enhance patients’ preparation for surgery, better manage any surgery-related pain, and minimize opioid use both before and after surgery.

The mission of the pledge is to reduce leftover opioids after surgery in the United States by 1 billion pills each year. Studies show 9% of surgery patients who have never used an opioid become long-term users of opioids after being legally prescribed opioids after a surgery.

Decatur County Hospital in Leon, Regional Medical Center in Manchester, Cherokee Regional Medical Center, and Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars are the first four hospitals to announce participation in the program.

“We are proud to be one of the first hospitals in northeast Iowa to partner with the Billion Pill Pledge program. With this program, we are continuing to help patients recover from surgical procedures with pain management techniques all while being conscious of the opioid crisis in our country,” shared Danette Kramer, RMC Manchester CEO. “We are excited to see how this program can maintain our pain management process while also helping reduce the amount of opioids in our community.”

The initial phase of the Billion Pill Pledge will be to engage 10 rural hospitals into the program.

IowaOpioidHelp.com provides a pathway to recovery for Iowans with Opioid Use Disorder and their loved ones.

