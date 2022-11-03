Fairfield still grappling with loss of Spanish teacher one year later

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - It has now been one year since police found Nohema Graber, a Fairfield Spanish teacher, dead in Chataqua Park near the high school where she worked.

Graber was last seen alive on November 2, 2021. Investigators found her body hidden in the park.

Two of her students are accused of killing her.

WOI reports people living in Fairfield are still coming to terms with what happened to Graber. Locals said the town has become less welcoming since her death. Neighbors keep their distance or close themselves off altogether.

“The last year, ever since that happened, has been a little bit under the weather. It’s like a little cloud storm’s been hanging over that town for a long time. The year hasn’t felt like a year, it felt like longer,” Viman Singh, a Fairfield resident, said.

Lisa Wood Pforr, the owner of Bubbles Pet Spa in Fairfield, said she’s found herself more cautious when she’s at work.

“I’m more aware,” Pforr said. “If I’m in the store by myself, if the doors are locked while I’m working, if someone else is in the business with me.”

Willlard Miller and Jeremy Goodale are charged with first degree murder in Graber’s death. Both are charged as adults in the case.

Investigators believe bad grades may have played a role in her killing.

