Dubuque Ice Arena reopens after renovations

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Skaters were back on the rink Wednesday after the Dubuque Ice Arena reopened following a five-month closure for renovations.

The city of Dubuque spent $6 million dollars on those renovations, which included a reinforcement of the foundation.

Alex Dixon, President and CEO of Q Casino, which now manages the Ice Arena, said the building was built on a landfill and “settling” led to significant structural issues.

“We are literally on an island in the middle of the Mississippi River. And so there’s settling that is taking place on the island,” said Dixon. “And so when we built the building, there was some particular settling that was going on in the middle where the ice was. And so we had reinforced that, and it gave us an opportunity to make some upgrades to the interior, some cosmetic upgrades throughout the building.”

Q Casino took over management of the arena from the city. Robert Miller, President of Business Operations with the Dubuque Fighting Saints, said management has changed hands a few times now.

“It’s always been a city building, but there was, like a management company that managed the building. And so when they, when they backed out at the beginning of last season, the city actually took management over.”

The building shut down for renovations in June for the renovations, which meant teams that used the facility had to practice someplace else.

“Our team has been on the road, we’ve been going to Madison, Wisconsin every day to practice at our rivals building in Madison,” said Miller. “To be able to get, you know, get back in here, get back in your locker room, get back in your locker space to call your own. It’s such a big deal for their psyche to be able to play.”

Dixon said he hoped the renovated facility would not just be used for hockey but would be a true community space.

“You can hold events, you’re going to birthday parties, graduations, concerts,” said Dixon.

This project is only the beginning. Miller said future phases of renovations are planned.

