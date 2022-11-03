Show You Care
Des Moines hospital sees record number of kids in emergency room

Earlier this week, the Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines says they had 135 patients in the ER in just a 24-hour period.
By KCCI
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines said they had a record volume of 135 patients in the ER in just a 24-hour period earlier this week.

It comes as cold and flu season is in full swing and hospitals are seeing an increased number of kids with respiratory illnesses like RSV, which can be particularly tough on young children.

The increase in patients at the ER is also leading to extended wait times, with some patients having to wait up to seven hours before being seen by doctors.

A doctor at Blank Children’s Hospital said the long wait times are due to families treating the ER as their family doctor.

“Use your other resources,” Dr. Wendy Woods-Swafford said. “Always call your primary care provider first and let them triage you. They may be able to see you in the office the next day. They may be able to have you not seen at all.”

Medical staff said same-day visits should be for upper respiratory issues, including a cough, sinus pressure, or sore throat. Staff say families should see a family doctor first, which helps keep the ER running smoother for those who facing an emergency and need treatment fast.

