Cold November Rain

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been a while since we have seen a pattern setup like this. Over-abundant moisture is streaming into the state. A cold front is moving across the Plains providing the pathway for an area of low pressure to move along it. This sets the stage for a rainy Friday into Saturday. Some thunderstorms are possible as the system moves into the area with more of a rain event later on Friday. Totals could exceed two inches in many locations. Sunday the weather dries with an additional shower chance for Election Day on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.