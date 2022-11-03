Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Cold November Rain

By Joe Winters
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been a while since we have seen a pattern setup like this. Over-abundant moisture is streaming into the state. A cold front is moving across the Plains providing the pathway for an area of low pressure to move along it. This sets the stage for a rainy Friday into Saturday. Some thunderstorms are possible as the system moves into the area with more of a rain event later on Friday. Totals could exceed two inches in many locations. Sunday the weather dries with an additional shower chance for Election Day on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee to close retail stores on Thanksgiving Day
Nordstrom
‘I didn’t see it coming’: former Nordstrom employee on impact of layoff
A realtor in Ames warns of a rental scam she helped someone avoid in the fall of 2022.
Iowa realtor urges caution for potential tenants after experience with rental scam
Wyoming homeowners were surprised by a mountain lion found in their window cellar.
Mountain lion climbs over fence of home, found in window cellar
Two women have filed two separate lawsuits against the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics...
Two discrimination lawsuits filed against Univ. of Iowa Hospitals

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Afternoon, November 3rd
kcrg wx
Mild and breezy today, rain moves in Friday
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning, November 3rd, 2022