Cedar Rapids Police investigating shooting; Regis and Garfield schools placed on lockdown

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A shooting Thursday afternoon in Cedar Rapids forced nearby schools into lockdown.

Few details have been released but police say the shooting happened on the northeast side of town.

Regis Middle School sent an alert to staff and school families informing them of the lockdown.

”Attention Regis Families, we are currently on lockdown due to an active shooter in the area. A Mount Mercy cross-country runner was shot while running.”

Cedar Rapids Schools confirm nearby Garfield Elementary School is also on lockdown as police investigate.

Check back for updates.

