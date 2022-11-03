Show You Care
Avelo Airlines brings nonstop flights from Dubuque to Orlando starting next year

Avelo Airlines 737-700 aircraft
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Houston-based Avelo Airlines is bringing service to the Dubuque Regional Airport, with nonstop flights to Orlando, Florida, starting next year.

In a press release, Avelo said the route will operate twice-weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with flights beginning on January 11 to Orlando’s MCO airport. The airline said it plans to consider expanding the routes available after seeing what the demand is like.

People can already begin booking flights to Florida on Avelo’s website.

Avelo Airlines is a relatively new, low-cost airline, founded in April 2021. The airline says its flights from Dubuque to Orlando will be available for as low as $59.

The addition of a new airline bringing service to Dubuque comes after American Airlines discontinued service to the Dubuque Regional Airport in September.

