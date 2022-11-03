Show You Care
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen

Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11...
Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11 p.m.(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl who went missing.

Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home Oct. 27 in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11 p.m.

Police say they think she is with someone unrelated to her, more than three years older and that she is in danger of harm or death.

She’s 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600, call 911 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THELOST.

