Upper Iowa University to reduce tuition to $19,000 next fall

Upper Iowa University announced it is lowering its Fayette campus tuition and fees from $33,639 to $19,000.(Upper Iowa University)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FAYETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - Upper Iowa University announced it is reducing its Fayette campus tuition and fees from $33,639 to $19,000.

The new tuition rate will apply to both in-state and out-of-state students.

“The cost of attending college has reached a point where many students and their families simply do not consider certain schools when they begin to explore college options,” UIU President, Dr. William R. Duffy II, said in a press release. “To us, making sure a student bases their college choice on the best fit for them is what’s most important.”

The university also said all full-time students attending on-campus will receive a scholarship through some combination of merit, athletic and need-based financial aid.

“Upper Iowa’s new pricing model supports the Upper Iowa mission and vision of making higher education accessible and expanding opportunities for students,” the university said in a press release. “A lowered tuition rate, combined with the opportunity for scholarships, will allow more students to enjoy the benefits of a quality private college environment and education at a state college cost.”

