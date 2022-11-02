Show You Care
Teen injured after crashing into Iowa State Patrol vehicle in Waterloo during chase

Iowa State Patrol
Iowa State Patrol(Marlon Hall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old motorcyclist was injured after crashing into an Iowa State Patrol car during a law enforcement vehicle chase in Waterloo on Tuesday afternoon.

In a crash report, troopers said the teen was heading west on Ridgeway Avenue, east of Grundy Road, just before 4:30 p.m.

A trooper positioned the patrol vehicle in front of the motorcyclist in an attempt to slow him down. That’s when law enforcement said the motorcycle rear-ended the patrol vehicle.

The teen was injured in the crash, but was not taken to the hospital. Officials did not report the extent of the damage to the vehicles involved in the crash, other than to say the patrol vehicle was not towed.

