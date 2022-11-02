Second Cedar Rapids man charged in October H-Bar fight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximatley 1:50: am, police responded to the 200 block of S. Van Buren for a report of a fight.

Police say multiple people were removed from the premises and the fight continued in the street.

20-year-old Kendel Thompson was identified by officers as participating in a violent manner with multiple other persons where there was kicking, shoving, punching, and stomping.

One female was knocked unconscious during the fight.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.