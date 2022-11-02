Show You Care
Rescheduled Eastern Iowa Honor Flight takes off Wednesday

The 45th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight is set to leave on Wednesday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The 45th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight left Cedar Rapids for Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning.

The flight was originally scheduled for October 18, but was canceled due to mechanical issues with the plane.

The flight would have been delayed for three hours, which the nonprofit said would have greatly impacted the Honor Flight’s schedule, shortening some memorial visits and canceling others entirely.

Honor Flight officials rescheduled the flight, so members could get the full experience.

Wednesday’s flight takes 90 veterans from the Korean, Vietnam and Iraq wars to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials created in their honor.

The flight took off at around 7:15 a.m. and is set to return to the Cedar Rapids airport at around 8:45 p.m.

Those who couldn’t make the flight because of the rescheduling will receive priority for the next Honor Flight in Spring 2023.

