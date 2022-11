CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The warmth sticks with us into Thursday. Once again highs are in the 70s with some gusty wind. Southerly wind could jump above 30 mph. Watch for a cold front to stall out across the state on Friday bringing rain chances through Saturday. Highs fall to seasonable levels next week with an early day rain chance on Election Day. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.