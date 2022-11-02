Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Investigators ask for information in October shooting in Tiffin

(KWTX #1)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators are asking for help identifying the person or people involved in an incident involving gunshots in Tiffin last month.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said it received multiple reports of gunshots in the area of Highway 6 and Park Road roundabout in Tiffin at about 8:30 p.m. on October 24.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information or security camera footage from the area during the timeframe of the incident should contact the Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center at 319-356-6800.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted anonymously via the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by calling 319-358-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee to close retail stores on Thanksgiving Day
FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018. Students and staff were moved...
Mount Pleasant Schools closing two hours early Tuesday
Daniel Wiechmann
Franklin County man accused of abusing minors for years
Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots fired call

Latest News

The White House accused North Korea of shipping a significant number of artillery shells to...
White House accuses North Korea of shipping artillery shells to Russia
H-Bar in Iowa City.
Cedar Rapids teen arrested in connection to October bar fight in Iowa City
A Waterloo man is sentenced to prison for setting an ex-girlfriend's parent's garage on fire in...
Waterloo man gets prison sentence after setting garage fire in Cedar Falls
The Biden Administration announced a plan to help farmers who deal with issues with processing...
Biden administration plans to help farmers deal with processing meat, poultry