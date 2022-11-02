Investigators ask for information in October shooting in Tiffin

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators are asking for help identifying the person or people involved in an incident involving gunshots in Tiffin last month.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said it received multiple reports of gunshots in the area of Highway 6 and Park Road roundabout in Tiffin at about 8:30 p.m. on October 24.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information or security camera footage from the area during the timeframe of the incident should contact the Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center at 319-356-6800.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted anonymously via the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by calling 319-358-TIPS (8477).

