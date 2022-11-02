‘I didn’t see it coming’: former Nordstrom employee on impact of layoff

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Nordstrom employee says the company’s mass layoff earlier this fall has made life more difficult.

In September, Nordstrom announced it was laying off 231 people from its Cedar Rapids distribution center.

22-year-old Simone Baker was one of those affected.

TV9 caught up with Baker on October 30, when she described the layoff as “still a very big deal.” She added, “Because like, I have my own apartment, I have my own car. I have nieces and nephews. I don’t get like food stamps or anything like that. So I have to put food in my home.”

Baker said her job at Nordstrom had been a good one. “It was a really good-paying job. I was getting paid $22.50.”

Baker worked three days a week at Nordstrom and four at Metro by T Mobile. Working seven days a week is what she says she needs to do to go to college and build toward her future. After the layoff, she said she is still “going to find another job because I want to start my career.”

“I want to go to school for business and then education because I want to do, I want to have a nonprofit organization for children,” said Baker.

The layoff is a setback for that plan, one she had no time for which to prepare.

“Nothing would have shown that we’re heading up to this point,” said Baker.

Baker said the layoffs were announced in a meeting on September 19, adding workers were walked out that day. Employees were paid for 30 days, until the layoff technically went into effect October 18.

“At that time, I was angry. I was so angry. And I did not want to listen to anything that they said. I didn’t care. You said I’m fired? I’m ready to go,” said Baker.

She added, “If they needed to fire people, they should have did it with real reasoning. Because to me a real reason is not, ‘Oh, because you haven’t been here longer than a year.’”

Baker said she has had two interviews so far for a new second job. In the meantime, she can adapt.

“As far as me, I’m okay because I’m young. I don’t have kids. I can figure it out,” she said.

She added that the 30 days of compensation has helped, but also, it only does so much.

“What about after that 30 days?” she said. “It came out the blue. Like that—they know it will be unfair to not give people this money when y’all did people wrong.”

Iowa Layoff Notification Law requires 30 days of notice for a layoff of 25 or more employees.

