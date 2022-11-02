Hy-Vee to close retail stores on Thanksgiving Day

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee has announced that is more than 285 retail locations will be closed on November 24th, Thanksgiving Day.

This is the first time Hy-Vee will have its stores closed on Thanksgiving.

“Thanksgiving Day is about gratitude. The last several years have been some of the most challenging our employees have experienced and this is our way of showing our appreciation for everything they do on a daily basis to serve our customers,” said Jeremy Gosch, CEO, and president of Hy-Vee. “By closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day, we can give back to our employees by providing them time to focus on their own celebrations.”

Customers will still be able to pay at the pump for fuel at all Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations on Thanksgiving Day. Customers who purchase holiday meal packs will be able to schedule a time to pick up their order in-store before the holiday, or curbside from 8:00 am to 11:00 am the day of.

