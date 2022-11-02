Show You Care
Georgia-Pacific to close Dubuque corrugated plant at the end of the year

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Georgia-Pacific has announced that they will be closing their Dubuque corrugated facility on December 31st, 2022.

Approximately 85 jobs will be impacted by the closure. They say that the decision to close the plant was based on their ability to stay competitive in the area.

They will be spending the next 60 days supporting their employees in their search for new opportunities.

You can read the full message below:

Good afternoon,

Georgia-Pacific is sharing news today with its employees about the closure of the Dubuque corrugated facility effective December 31. Please find additional details below and let me know if I can answer questions or provide further comment.

Employees at Georgia-Pacific’s corrugated plant in Dubuque were told today of the plans to permanently close the facility on December 31. The plant will continue to operate for the next 60 days followed by a safe and orderly shutdown at year end.

Approximately 85 jobs will be impacted by this closure. We are working to support those employees with potential opportunities within GP and other Koch companies or connecting with job fairs and opportunities for employment outside the company.

We appreciate all the work our employees have done through the years to make this plant safe and productive. The decision to close the plant is not a reflection of their work but rather based on our ability to be competitive at this location in the long-term.

Georgia-Pacific’s focus over the next two months is to continue to safely operate packaging operations while supporting our employees during the transition.

