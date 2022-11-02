Show You Care
Federal court rules Iowa schools can require masks in some cases

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has ruled Iowa schools must consider the requests of people with medical needs to require those around them to wear masks.

The Des Moines Register reports parents of children with chronic health conditions may now request accommodations that would require teachers, aides and other students to wear masks.

The ruling comes after several families filed a lawsuit challenging Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ law signed during the pandemic that banned school districts from mandating the use of masks.

A judge previously blocked the law in Iowa, but it was overturned by an appellate court. Governor Reynolds argued the law allowed for exceptions.

Parents of children with chronic health conditions argued the state was violating federal disability rights law. They argued some kids are at a higher risk of complications from COVID-19, so even if those around them are vaccinated, they should be required to wear masks.

A federal judge ruled in their favor, meaning schools must consider requiring masks if parents request it, in some cases.

