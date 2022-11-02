Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Suspect and his 1-year-old daughter are dead after Amber Alert, police chase, authorities say

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSENBERG, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - According to the Rosenberg Police Department, the suspect in Tuesday’s abduction of his 1-year-old is dead along with his daughter.

Police said on Tuesday night, Alexander Ordonez went inside a local business in Rosenberg, stabbed a man and stole his truck. He then drove the stolen vehicle to where Leylani Ordonez was located and abducted her.

An Amber Alert for the abduction of Leylani Ordonez was canceled Wednesday morning after police located the suspect in Sugar Land, KLTV reported.

A high-speed chase ensued and ended back in Rosenberg an hour later.

Spike strips were used to slow the vehicle down.

Moments later, Ordonez stepped out of the vehicle with the child in his arms and stabbed himself.

Both were transported to hospitals for treatment, but according to Rosenberg Police in a press conference, Leylani and her father did not survive.

Leylani Ordonez missing child report
Leylani Ordonez missing child report(Texas DPS)

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee to close retail stores on Thanksgiving Day
Daniel Wiechmann
Iowa grandfather accused of abusing grandchildren for years
FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018. Students and staff were moved...
Mount Pleasant Schools closing two hours early Tuesday
Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots fired call

Latest News

Paul Haggerty has died at the age of 78.
Country music star Patrick Haggerty dies at 78
The 45th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight is set to leave Wednesday. It was originally scheduled for...
Rescheduled Eastern Iowa Honor Flight takes off Wednesday
Federal court rules Iowa schools can require masks in some cases
Above normal high temperatures this afternoon
Above normal high temperatures this afternoon