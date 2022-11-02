Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Dubuque snowplow drivers training ahead of first snowfall

By Brian Tabick
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque put its snowplow drivers to the test with a snowplow simulator on Tuesday.

Drivers navigated obstacles like people walking across the street, emergency vehicles responding to accidents, and the challenges of maintaining control of a snow-covered road.

“I’m learning all the risks right now and getting to know what to look for,” said Willie Campbell, a City of Dubuque Public Works employee.

It’s Campbell’s first-time plowing streets for the city of Dubuque this winter. City leaders hoped this simulation wouldn’t just give him the training he needed, but also put the city in a position to cut down on accidents.

“A lot of damage claims that I see are about $5 to $6 thousand per car,” said Public Works Director John Klostermann.

According to the city, accidents don’t happen all that often. Over the past 12 months, a plow hit a trailer causing $125 in damage. Another plow damaged a piece of property. The cost of that accident hasn’t yet been determined. We reported in 2019 that the city paid more than $25,000 in damages for accidents involving 8-cars and a fence.

“We want to provide our employees with the best training, so when they face these conditions, they will have the skills to handle the situation,” said Klostermann.

The drivers will continue going through simulation training Wednesday. On Friday, Klostermann said the employees will learn route changes, and staffing information, and conduct dry runs of each route.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police investigate a fatal crash on WB Hwy. 30 at the ramp from I-380 SB to WB 30...
Name released in Cedar Rapids police chase and fatal crash
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Residents displaced after Quincy crash
Iowa City man killed in crash between car and semi
Daniel Wiechmann
Iowa grandfather accused of abusing grandchildren for years
A popular eastern Iowa restaurant, D+K Hickory House, is damaged in accident and fire....
Eastern Iowa restaurant destroyed in fire

Latest News

Nordstrom
‘I didn’t see it coming’: former Nordstrom employee on impact of layoff
Plow drivers preparing for first snow fall
Dubuque snow plow drivers go through simulator
FILE - This combination of photos shows Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller at the Jefferson...
Prosecutor: Iowa teens killed Spanish teacher over bad grade
Georgia-Pacific logo
Georgia-Pacific to close Dubuque corrugated plant at the end of the year