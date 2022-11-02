Show You Care
Dubuque accepting applications for snow shoveling assistance program

Snow Shoveling
Snow Shoveling(Gray)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque city officials said they are now accepting applications for the DBQ Shovel Crew, a snow shoveling assistance program, and are asking for volunteers for the program.

The program pairs volunteers with residents physically and financially unable to remove snow and ice from the sidewalk adjacent to their property. The city intends the service to be available for people who do not have other resources, like neighbors, friends or a hired service to help clear snow and ice.

The program has limited capacity and operates on a first-come, first-served basis, with the number of volunteers determining the number of pairings made available.

To qualify for the program, the property owner must occupy the residence, must be physically unable to remove snow, and must meet the income guidelines.

Volunteers for the program are asked to provide their own snow and ice-removal equipment, but the city does have a limited supply of equipment available if needed.

For more information on the program, how to apply as a volunteer and for assistance, click here.

