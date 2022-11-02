Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Chick-fil-A operator switches to 3-day work weeks to attract employees

A Miami Chick-fil-A operator's recipe for attracting employees was his idea to switch his...
A Miami Chick-fil-A operator's recipe for attracting employees was his idea to switch his employees to a three-day, 14-hour work week.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (CNN) - The labor shortage has a lot of businesses struggling to find employees, but a Miami Chick-fil-A owner-operator said he may have discovered the secret sauce for staffing.

Justin Lindsey’s recipe for attracting employees was his idea to switch his employees to a three-day, 14-hour work week.

Not too long ago, business was booming for Lindsey, but his employees were getting burned out. He said some of them were working 70 hours a week.

So earlier this year, he overhauled the weekly schedules. He divided his staff of 38 into two groups and alternated weekly schedules into three-day blocks of 13- to 14-hour shifts.

Since making the change, Lindsey said he has been deluged with applications and is also seeing 100% retention at the management level.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee to close retail stores on Thanksgiving Day
Daniel Wiechmann
Iowa grandfather accused of abusing grandchildren for years
FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018. Students and staff were moved...
Mount Pleasant Schools closing two hours early Tuesday
Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots fired call

Latest News

Sites prepare for potential threats as midterms loom closer.
EXPLAINER: Why The Associated Press calls US elections
A CVS Pharmacy is shown in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday May 3, 2021. On Wednesday, Nov. 2,...
CVS Health agrees to $5B settlement of opioid lawsuits
Hy-Vee says its retail stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Hy-Vee to close retail stores on Thanksgiving Day
Starbucks unveils its holiday cups.
Starbucks unveils holiday cups and a new sweet treat
FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa on Oct. 21, 2015. Iowa...
Bird flu infects Iowa egg farm with 1 million chickens