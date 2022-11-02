Show You Care
Cedar Rapids teen arrested in connection to October bar fight in Iowa City

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids teen is facing multiple charges for allegedly taking part in a fight at an Iowa City bar that left a woman unconscious last month.

Law enforcement said 19-year-old Antonio Scotton faces charges of willful injury - causing bodily injury and participation in a riot for an incident at H-Bar in Iowa City on October 23.

This incident also resulted in a shooting that killed one person, but Scotton is not charged in that shooting.

In a criminal complaint, law enforcement said a large fight started at the bar, and multiple people were removed from the premises, but the fight continued in the street.

Police said Scotton was identified as one of the people involved in the fight, which included punching, kicking, shoving and stomping.

Witnesses reportedly told police Scotton punched and kicked a woman while she was on the ground, causing her to go unconscious.

The number of people involved in this incident and their identities, other than Scotton, have not been released.

KCRG-TV9 recently spoke to the owners of H-Bar after the shooting, who said they have policies and procedures in place to protect patrons, but there’s only so much they can do because they don’t own the parking lot outside the bar.

In an interview on October 25, the owners said they want even more police participation in the area to keep people safe.

