Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Body found in Missouri River yesterday identified as man who jumped from railroad bridge in September

Authorities identify individual that reportedly went into the Missouri River
Authorities identify individual that reportedly went into the Missouri River
By KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - According to the Sioux City Police Department, a body found in the Missouri River yesterday has been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Bottorff.

The Dakota County Sheriff, Chris Kleinburg, told KTIV some city workers were working at the docks when the body was discovered around 2:30 in the afternoon. They contacted the Sioux City Police to inform them.

Previously reported, police got reports of a man on the railroad bridge over the Missouri River on September 28. When an officer got to the area, they saw a man jump from the bridge and into the river.

Search and rescue teams were dispatched but they could not find the man.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee to close retail stores on Thanksgiving Day
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018. Students and staff were moved...
Mount Pleasant Schools closing two hours early Tuesday
Daniel Wiechmann
Franklin County man accused of abusing minors for years
Two women have filed two separate lawsuits against the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics...
Two discrimination lawsuits filed against Univ. of Iowa Hospitals

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
Gov. Reynolds appeals court decision on masks in schools
Benton County Sherriff's Office badge.
Benton County man arrested after sexually abusing children he lived with
Charlie Jones set to face his former team on Saturday
Hawks ready to take on former teammate Charlie Jones