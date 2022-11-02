Benton County man arrested after sexually abusing children he lived with
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Benton County man was arrested on Wednesday after sexually abusing a 5-year-old and 12-year-old over the course of many years.
According to the criminal complaint, 62-year-old Jeffrey Scott Diveley abused two children he was stepfather to between 2011 and 2022.
He has been charged with:
- COUNT I- SEXUAL ABUSE 2ND DEGREE
- COUNT II- CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD
- COUNT III- LASCIVIOUS ACTS W/CHILD
- COUNT IV- SEXUAL ABUSE 3RD DEGREE
- COUNT V- ASSAULT W/INTENT TO COMMIT SEXUAL ABUSE
- COUNT VI- SEXUAL ABUSE 2ND DEGREE
- COUNT VII- CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD
- COUNT VIII- LASCIVIOUS ACTS W/CHILD
- COUNT IX- SEXUAL ABUSE 3RD DEGREE
- COUNT X- ASSAULT W/INTENT TO COMMIT SEXUAL ABUSE
Diveley’s trial is set for January 23rd, 2023.
