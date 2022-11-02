Show You Care
Benton County man arrested after sexually abusing children he lived with

Benton County Sherriff's Office badge.
Benton County Sherriff's Office badge.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Benton County man was arrested on Wednesday after sexually abusing a 5-year-old and 12-year-old over the course of many years.

According to the criminal complaint, 62-year-old Jeffrey Scott Diveley abused two children he was stepfather to between 2011 and 2022.

He has been charged with:

  • COUNT I- SEXUAL ABUSE 2ND DEGREE
  • COUNT II- CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD
  • COUNT III- LASCIVIOUS ACTS W/CHILD
  • COUNT IV- SEXUAL ABUSE 3RD DEGREE
  • COUNT V- ASSAULT W/INTENT TO COMMIT SEXUAL ABUSE
  • COUNT VI- SEXUAL ABUSE 2ND DEGREE
  • COUNT VII- CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD
  • COUNT VIII- LASCIVIOUS ACTS W/CHILD
  • COUNT IX- SEXUAL ABUSE 3RD DEGREE
  • COUNT X- ASSAULT W/INTENT TO COMMIT SEXUAL ABUSE

Diveley’s trial is set for January 23rd, 2023.

