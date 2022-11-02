Accused Taboo Nightclub shooter appears in court 6 days ahead of his trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Attorneys hashed out details Wednesday ahead of the trial of a man accused of killing someone during a mass shooting in downtown Cedar Rapids. The shooting in April injured 10 people and killed three at Taboo Nightclub. Prosecutors charged Dimione Walker with one of the murders.

Walker’s trial is expected to continue as planned November 8th, with jury selection in the case. That’s a process the state believes could take up to two days given the publicity of the shooting.

During Wednesdays hearing attorneys went over evidence expected to be admitted at trial. They also had the chance to voice concerns over anything they thought should be off limits.

The state plans to show video from inside Taboo Nightclub which apparently shows the death of Michael Valentine. That’s the person Walker is accused of shooting six times, including in the face.

Despite chaos in the video and others being shot that night, the state says it plans to focus its case on the charges Walker alone is facing.

”Obviously a lot of things happened simultaneously and right after the other. The state is not planning on producing evidence on the other two individuals who were killed by allegedly I believe Mr. Rush,” said Rena Schulte, Assistant Linn County Attorney.

Walker’s attorney requested to see all of the video that will be shown at trial ahead of time. Walker is expected to claim self defense.

The trial will likely take up to eight days. The state will be prepared to start testimony next Wednesday if a jury has been picked by then.

