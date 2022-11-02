Above normal high temperatures this afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re waking up to a clear sky outside the window and temperatures in the 40s and 50s across Eastern Iowa. While it’s a warm morning, it’ll be an even warmer afternoon! Temperatures today will rise into the mid-70s. We’ll actually be very close to record-high temperatures for the day. Today’s warm temperatures are partly due to high winds from the south, gusts over 30 are possible. We’ll also enjoy a sunny sky.

Thursday is also looking warm and windy with temperatures in the 70s and wind gusts over 30. However, the pattern will change as a cold front and low-pressure system travel through the Midwest. Chances for showers will return to Eastern Iowa Friday and Saturday with highs in the 50s ad 60s making a comeback.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.