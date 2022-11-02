Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Above normal high temperatures this afternoon

Above normal high temperatures this afternoon
By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re waking up to a clear sky outside the window and temperatures in the 40s and 50s across Eastern Iowa. While it’s a warm morning, it’ll be an even warmer afternoon! Temperatures today will rise into the mid-70s. We’ll actually be very close to record-high temperatures for the day. Today’s warm temperatures are partly due to high winds from the south, gusts over 30 are possible. We’ll also enjoy a sunny sky.

Thursday is also looking warm and windy with temperatures in the 70s and wind gusts over 30. However, the pattern will change as a cold front and low-pressure system travel through the Midwest. Chances for showers will return to Eastern Iowa Friday and Saturday with highs in the 50s ad 60s making a comeback.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee to close retail stores on Thanksgiving Day
Daniel Wiechmann
Iowa grandfather accused of abusing grandchildren for years
FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018. Students and staff were moved...
Mount Pleasant Schools closing two hours early Tuesday
Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots fired call

Latest News

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier brings the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning, November 2
First Alert Forecast
Welcome to November
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Monday Afternoon, November 1
kcrg wx
Nice start to November, 70s hold through Thursday