Welcome to November

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once again a blocking pattern keeps us quiet. Through Thursday the sky fills with sunshine and we enjoy some unseasonably warm temperatures. Highs in fact could reach record levels well into the 70s. A cold front moves in on Friday and stalls across the state. This brings rain Friday and Saturday. Rainfall amounts could exceed 1″ in many locations. Have a great night!

