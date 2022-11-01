Show You Care
Welcome to November

By Joe Winters
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once again a blocking pattern keeps us quiet. Through Thursday the sky fills with sunshine and we enjoy some unseasonably warm temperatures. Highs in fact could reach record levels well into the 70s. A cold front moves in on Friday and stalls across the state. This brings rain Friday and Saturday. Rainfall amounts could exceed 1″ in many locations. Have a great night!

