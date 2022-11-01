“There are so many people who are nonsmokers,” - lung cancer survivor shares story to raise awareness on causes

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - When Julie Paup tells people she was diagnosed with lung cancer, some assume she was a smoker.

“Even the radiologist was like, ‘Were you in a car accident? Have you been around radon? Are you a smoker?’ I’m like no, why are you asking me all this, I’m like no, no, no,” said Paup.

After months of a cough that would not go away, her worst fear was confirmed. That’s why she is taking this year, and this month, Lung Cancer Awareness month, to help educate people.

According to the CDC, about 50% of cases among women are associated with smoking. The rest can be attributed to many different factors.

“In Iowa particularly we have a pretty high concentration of radon in our state. Radon is one of the leading causes of lung cancer too,” said Radiation Oncologist at MercyOne Waterloo Cancer Center, Dr. Meng Gan.

Radon is a gas that is natural in some soil - and is common in Iowa. It can seep into homes through a home’s basement or lowest level.

But there’s also things like air pollution, genetics, and of course second hand smoking to consider in these cases.

That’s why Dr. Gan says it’s important to pay attention to any kind of symptom and discuss screenings with your physician.

“We’ve expanded the criteria for low-dose CT lung screening to be between the ages of 50 and 80. And if you have had a greater than 20 pack year smoking history,” said Dr. Gan.

While the reason for Paup’s diagnosis is still unknown, she’s thankful to be in remission for six years. And to share her story in the hopes of spreading awareness.

“Don’t ever ignore your symptoms, always follow up. And if you really know that there’s something not right or something’s not getting better, don’t ignore it,” said Paup.

For current or even former smokers, the importance of screening is still just as important.

To check your pack year smoking history, physicians say it’s calculated by multiplying the number of packs of cigarettes smoked per day by the number of years. For more information click here.

