The Teamsters Union votes to ratify three year agreement with ADM

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Teamsters Union is heading to work with a new three year contract. It comes after members voted to ratify it Tuesday morning with Archer Daniels Midland, or ADM.

In a press release, the Teamsters Local 238 says the agreement includes:

- an immediate 6% across the board raise the first year, plus a $5,000 ratification bonus

- 40 hours of sick leave, plus 8 additional hours of personal leave

- additional premium pay for many classifications

Jesse Case is the Secretary-Treasurer for Teamsters Local 238. He says they’ve been negotiating historic wage increases due to the pandemic, cost of living and shortage of workers.

“Although we would like to see higher wages overall in the industry, we have made gains in working standards that helped avert a job action. ADM’s multi-billion dollar profit margin exists off the labor and sweat of working Iowans and CEO pay remains out of alignment with the workers who make the company profitable.”

Teamsters 238 represents about 5,000 members in various industries.

