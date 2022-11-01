Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Teamsters poised to strike at Cedar Rapids food processing plant

By Mollie Swayne
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Production at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) could come to a stop within hours if union workers reject a contract offer and walk off the job.

According to Teamsters Local 238, over 200 members are preparing for a strike as the union’s contract expires at midnight.

Jesse Case, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 238, said, “I think all we’re asking for is a fair deal.”

Case said the union and the company go through the negotiation process every three years.

“In the past, we’ve generally gotten a an agreement that we recommend. We will not be recommending this agreement,” said Case.

He added that in normal circumstances, the offer from ADM this go-around would have been acceptable, but that we are not in normal circumstances.

“This is a really unique period in history for the American workforce,” said Case. “Workers are tired of that gap between corporate profits and their own paychecks.”

“ADM made $1.6 billion in profits last quarter, during a pandemic, while people continue to go to work to keep them profitable,” he added.

Case also said the worker shortage that keeps appearing in headlines is really a different issue altogether.

“Right now labor relations are strained all across the country because of a worker shortage, but really because of a pay shortage. There won’t be a worker shortage if employers paid more,” said Case.

Case said that Monday afternoon, before the contract was set to expire, ADM management was actually working in a conference inside the Teamsters’ hall. They declined an interview, but did send a statement to KCRG:

“We have offered an extremely competitive proposal to union membership at our corn wet mill in Cedar Rapids and continue to negotiate in good faith with the union.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police investigate a fatal crash on WB Hwy. 30 at the ramp from I-380 SB to WB 30...
Name released in Cedar Rapids police chase and fatal crash
There is a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early Sunday.
Investigators release name of man who died after exchanging gunfire with police
Residents displaced after Quincy crash
Iowa City man killed in crash between car and semi
A fire engulfs a home north of Alburnett in Linn County on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.
Fire destroys Linn County home, residents escape safely
Mississippi River in Iowa
Iowa’s Impact on the Mississippi River

Latest News

Family Feud Logo
Cedar Rapids family hosting watch party after competing on “Family Feud”
Univ. of Iowa crisis line
Nearly 400 Univ. of Iowa students utilize support & crisis line in it’s first year
Nearly 400 Univ. of Iowa students utilize support & crisis line in it’s first year
Nearly 400 Univ. of Iowa students utilize support & crisis line in it’s first year
Nearly 400 Univ. of Iowa students utilize support & crisis line in it’s first year
Nearly 400 Univ. of Iowa students utilize support & crisis line in it’s first year