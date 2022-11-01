Teamsters poised to strike at Cedar Rapids food processing plant

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Production at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) could come to a stop within hours if union workers reject a contract offer and walk off the job.

According to Teamsters Local 238, over 200 members are preparing for a strike as the union’s contract expires at midnight.

Jesse Case, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 238, said, “I think all we’re asking for is a fair deal.”

Case said the union and the company go through the negotiation process every three years.

“In the past, we’ve generally gotten a an agreement that we recommend. We will not be recommending this agreement,” said Case.

He added that in normal circumstances, the offer from ADM this go-around would have been acceptable, but that we are not in normal circumstances.

“This is a really unique period in history for the American workforce,” said Case. “Workers are tired of that gap between corporate profits and their own paychecks.”

“ADM made $1.6 billion in profits last quarter, during a pandemic, while people continue to go to work to keep them profitable,” he added.

Case also said the worker shortage that keeps appearing in headlines is really a different issue altogether.

“Right now labor relations are strained all across the country because of a worker shortage, but really because of a pay shortage. There won’t be a worker shortage if employers paid more,” said Case.

Case said that Monday afternoon, before the contract was set to expire, ADM management was actually working in a conference inside the Teamsters’ hall. They declined an interview, but did send a statement to KCRG:

“We have offered an extremely competitive proposal to union membership at our corn wet mill in Cedar Rapids and continue to negotiate in good faith with the union.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.