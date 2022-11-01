Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Secretary Pate expanding post-election audits to ensure integrity of the vote

One randomly selected precinct in each county will hand count the votes for the Governor’s race...
One randomly selected precinct in each county will hand count the votes for the Governor’s race to match with the ballot tabulators to ensure the accuracy of the vote. Pate will announce an additional race to be audited in a randomly selected precinct in each county the day after the election.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has expanded the post-election audits by making all 99 counties required to conduct a hand count audit of two races following the November 2022 general election.

One randomly selected precinct in each county will hand count the votes for the Governor’s race to match with the ballot tabulators to ensure the accuracy of the vote. Pate will announce an additional race to be audited in a randomly selected precinct in each county the day after the election.

In previous elections, counties audited one race, not two.

“This is being done to ensure Iowans of the integrity of the vote,” Secretary Pate said. “Our post-election audits consistently match the ballot tabulators perfectly. Adding another race to the process gives greater protection, transparency, and security to the process. We want Iowans to know their vote counts.”

For more information about election security in Iowa, visit the Secretary of State’s website at sos.iowa.gov. Information about casting your ballot is available at VoterReady.Iowa.gov.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police investigate a fatal crash on WB Hwy. 30 at the ramp from I-380 SB to WB 30...
Name released in Cedar Rapids police chase and fatal crash
Residents displaced after Quincy crash
Iowa City man killed in crash between car and semi
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
A popular eastern Iowa restaurant, D+K Hickory House, is damaged in accident and fire....
Eastern Iowa restaurant destroyed in fire
The incident remains under investigation.
Hunting accident leads to fatality in Jo Daviess County

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Christopher Prichard.
Bellevue man charged with murdering wife pleads not guilty
Daniel Wiechmann
Iowa grandfather accused of abusing grandchildren for years
Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots fired call