Secretary Pate expanding post-election audits to ensure integrity of the vote

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has expanded the post-election audits by making all 99 counties required to conduct a hand count audit of two races following the November 2022 general election.

One randomly selected precinct in each county will hand count the votes for the Governor’s race to match with the ballot tabulators to ensure the accuracy of the vote. Pate will announce an additional race to be audited in a randomly selected precinct in each county the day after the election.

In previous elections, counties audited one race, not two.

“This is being done to ensure Iowans of the integrity of the vote,” Secretary Pate said. “Our post-election audits consistently match the ballot tabulators perfectly. Adding another race to the process gives greater protection, transparency, and security to the process. We want Iowans to know their vote counts.”

For more information about election security in Iowa, visit the Secretary of State’s website at sos.iowa.gov. Information about casting your ballot is available at VoterReady.Iowa.gov.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.