Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Salem resident celebrates 103rd birthday on Halloween

Eileen Mooney celebrated her 103rd birthday with friends and family at Brookdale Salem Senior Living Center on Halloween. (Source: WDBJ)
By Isabella Ledonne and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) – A native Salem woman celebrated her 103rd birthday on Halloween.

Eileen Mooney was born in south Salem in 1919. She said her classmates thought she came into the world on a broom because she was born on Halloween.

Mooney celebrated her birthday with friends and family at Brookdale Salem Senior Living Center.

She told WDBJ that making memories with family is the most important thing in life.

“I had my wonderful husband and then I had two wonderful boys,” Mooney said. “Oh, I couldn’t begin to name all the good things that went on in my life.”

Mooney grew up on a farm in Salem and was part of the first graduating class from Andrew Lewis High School.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police investigate a fatal crash on WB Hwy. 30 at the ramp from I-380 SB to WB 30...
Name released in Cedar Rapids police chase and fatal crash
Residents displaced after Quincy crash
Iowa City man killed in crash between car and semi
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
A popular eastern Iowa restaurant, D+K Hickory House, is damaged in accident and fire....
Eastern Iowa restaurant destroyed in fire
The incident remains under investigation.
Hunting accident leads to fatality in Jo Daviess County

Latest News

The jackpot grows after every drawing without a winner and now is approaching the record of...
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion, may go higher
A black car involved in a road rage incident is shown with a bullet hole in the glass. An...
8-year-old girl dies after road rage shooting, police say
Teamsters ratify contract with ADM
The Teamsters Union votes to ratify three year agreement with ADM
Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, is often targeted by al-Shabab, which controls large parts of the...
US sanctions IS-Somalia weapons traffickers, al-Shabab