Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Ramp changes coming as crews make progress on the I-80/380 interchange

A view of the interchange between Interstate 80 and Interstate 380 in Johnson County from an...
A view of the interchange between Interstate 80 and Interstate 380 in Johnson County from an Iowa Department of Transportation traffic camera.(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Transportation)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As drivers make their way through a massive interstate interchange in eastern Iowa this week, it will come with a new ramp.

On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Transportation says they will open the new ramp that goes from Interstate 380 southbound to Interstate 80 westbound. That ramp will be used by drivers going from the Cedar Rapids area towards Williamsburg.

The DOT says this new ramp will simply the interchange for drivers. They say that’s because drivers wanting to go east or west on I-80 will now use the same exit, Exit 0, in the southbound lanes. They say once drivers exit I-380, the ramp will split. Drivers on the left will then go toward Davenport on I-80 East, and drivers on the right will go toward Des Moines and I-80 West.

The new exit is roughly a quarter mile earlier than it was prior.

The change is set for Thursday morning as long as the weather allows it.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police investigate a fatal crash on WB Hwy. 30 at the ramp from I-380 SB to WB 30...
Name released in Cedar Rapids police chase and fatal crash
Residents displaced after Quincy crash
Iowa City man killed in crash between car and semi
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
A popular eastern Iowa restaurant, D+K Hickory House, is damaged in accident and fire....
Eastern Iowa restaurant destroyed in fire
The incident remains under investigation.
Hunting accident leads to fatality in Jo Daviess County