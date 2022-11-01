Ramp changes coming as crews make progress on the I-80/380 interchange

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As drivers make their way through a massive interstate interchange in eastern Iowa this week, it will come with a new ramp.

On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Transportation says they will open the new ramp that goes from Interstate 380 southbound to Interstate 80 westbound. That ramp will be used by drivers going from the Cedar Rapids area towards Williamsburg.

The DOT says this new ramp will simply the interchange for drivers. They say that’s because drivers wanting to go east or west on I-80 will now use the same exit, Exit 0, in the southbound lanes. They say once drivers exit I-380, the ramp will split. Drivers on the left will then go toward Davenport on I-80 East, and drivers on the right will go toward Des Moines and I-80 West.

The new exit is roughly a quarter mile earlier than it was prior.

The change is set for Thursday morning as long as the weather allows it.

