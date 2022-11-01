Operation Quickfind: Karla Lurk Vargas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police said Karla Lurk Vargas was last seen at Casey’s General Store on Center Point Rd and 32nd St. NE on November 1st, 2022 at noon.

Vargas is Hispanic, 5′5″ tall, and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

She has long black hair in a braid, a nose ring, and a scar on her right elbow.

She was last wearing black jogger pants, a black hoodie, and black and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information on where she is, call Cedar Rapids police.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.