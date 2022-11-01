New interim superintendent starts at Cedar Rapids School District

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday is the first day for the interim superintendent to officially begin his duties at the Cedar Rapids Community School District.

Last week the board named Art Sathoff for the position. He had recently retired after 34 years of education. That included 11 years as a superintendent in two different school districts.

The district is in the process of finding a permanent superintendent. They hope to identify a candidate by January, who they want to start next summer.

This follows the death of superintendent Noreen Bush. She died on October 23rd after battling cervical cancer for more than two years.

