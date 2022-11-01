Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Negotiations resume between union workers, Ingredion

Cedar Rapids Ingredion workers continue strike
Cedar Rapids Ingredion workers continue strike(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Ingredion and union workers are set to meet Tuesday to resume contract negotiations. This would be the first time in more than a month.

Union workers went on strike back in August due to labor contract disputes.

Last month, an in-person meeting ended when workers accused Ingredion of trying to intimidate them. That’s because senior management showed up with armed security guards. Senior management said they would not bring armed security to this current meeting.

Only the union negotiating team will attend. Other union members will sit out.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police investigate a fatal crash on WB Hwy. 30 at the ramp from I-380 SB to WB 30...
Name released in Cedar Rapids police chase and fatal crash
Residents displaced after Quincy crash
Iowa City man killed in crash between car and semi
A popular eastern Iowa restaurant, D+K Hickory House, is damaged in accident and fire....
Eastern Iowa restaurant destroyed in fire
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The incident remains under investigation.
Hunting accident leads to fatality in Jo Daviess County