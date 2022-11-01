Negotiations resume between union workers, Ingredion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Ingredion and union workers are set to meet Tuesday to resume contract negotiations. This would be the first time in more than a month.

Union workers went on strike back in August due to labor contract disputes.

Last month, an in-person meeting ended when workers accused Ingredion of trying to intimidate them. That’s because senior management showed up with armed security guards. Senior management said they would not bring armed security to this current meeting.

Only the union negotiating team will attend. Other union members will sit out.

