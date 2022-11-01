Show You Care
Man charged in Cedar Rapids mass shooting wants charged dropped

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show one of the men charged in a deadly mass shooting in Cedar Rapids wants the charges against him dropped.

The shooting killed three people and hurt nine others at Taboo Nightclub on April 10.

Dimione Walker is charged with first degree murder for the death of Michael Valentine. Walker also faces several other charges including going armed with intent, willful injury and felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities first arrested Walker in Illinois shortly after the shooting, but he wasn’t extradited back to Iowa until about months later.

Walker’s lawyers argue his rights to a speedy trial were violated. They say his trial did not take place within 90 days after prosecutors filed the trial information. That paperwork was filed in May while Walker was still in Illinois.

His trial is set to start on November 8th.

