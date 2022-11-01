Show You Care
Iowa grandfather accused of abusing grandchildren for years

Daniel Wiechmann
Daniel Wiechmann(Iowa DCI)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Prosecutors say a former attorney in Franklin County sexually abused his step-grandchildren for several years in multiple counties.

73-year-old Daniel Wiechmann is charged with one count of Sexual Abuse in the 3rd degree (class C Felony), two counts of Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse (Aggravated Misdemeanor), one count of Indecent Contact with a Child (Aggravated Misdemeanor) and one count of Indecent Exposure (Serious Misdemeanor).

Criminal complaints detail a pattern of grooming his step-grandchildren for sexual abuse by talking with them about masturbation, puberty and their genitals. Criminal complaints detail specific incidents like waking up one child to check if he had “morning wood” by looking down his shorts. Another complaint describes Wiechmann looking at a child’s genitals after the child had surgery with a scar in the groin area. Eventually, a criminal complaint describes Wiechmann touching himself and attempting to touch a teenage step-grandchild in a camper outside his law office in Hampton.

Police took an initial report of the abuse in October of last year. Due to the nature of abuse of several juveniles in multiple counties and Wiechmann’s past work as an attorney in Franklin County, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was asked to assist.

