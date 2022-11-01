Informational meeting to update Dubuque middle school consolidation

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday the Dubuque Community School District will hold an informational meeting for people to learn more about its middle school consolidation study.

In April the Dubuque School Board voted to move to a two middle school model by the fall of 2026. They said they want to focus on creating feeder schools to the districts two high schools.

Iowa based Invision Architecture is leading the study. The district says the group plans to provide a recommendation by the end of the calendar year.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. It’s at The Forum, located at 2300 Chaney Road in Dubuque.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.