Convicted Dubuque man’s case going to Iowa Court of Appeals

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday the Iowa Court of Appeals is set to take up the case of a Dubuque man convicted of killing his girlfriend. This is the second appeal in this case.

Fontae Buelow stabbed Samantha Link at his home in 2017. A jury originally convicted him in 2018. But the appeals court said Link’s mental health struggles should have been a part of that original trial.

During his second trial last year, those records were a part of it. A jury convicted him again of second degree murder.

The hearing Tuesday is in Des Moines at 10 a.m.

