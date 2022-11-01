Show You Care
Convicted Dubuque man’s case going to Iowa Court of Appeals

Fontae Buelow, 29.
Fontae Buelow, 29.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday the Iowa Court of Appeals is set to take up the case of a Dubuque man convicted of killing his girlfriend. This is the second appeal in this case.

Fontae Buelow stabbed Samantha Link at his home in 2017. A jury originally convicted him in 2018. But the appeals court said Link’s mental health struggles should have been a part of that original trial.

During his second trial last year, those records were a part of it. A jury convicted him again of second degree murder.

The hearing Tuesday is in Des Moines at 10 a.m.

