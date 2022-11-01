Cedar Rapids police make arrest after Tuesday afternoon shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 12:29 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Jacolyn Dr. SW for a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived on scene and found an adult male suffering from what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. According to the victim, a verbal altercation turned physical. The victim then gave police a description of the alleged suspect.

Police located the suspect in question a short time later, 36-year-old Taylor Deres. Officers detained and arrested him after finding evidence tying him to the shooting event.

Deres has been charged with Willful Injury and Dangerous Weapon in the Commission of a Crime.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.