Cedar Rapids family hosting watch party after competing on “Family Feud”

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids City Council member Pat Loeffler and his family competed on the long-running game show “Family Feud.”

The episode is set to air at 5:30 pm on Tuesday and the family is hosting a watch party at Double Z Bar and Grill, (629 Ellis Blvd. NW) from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

In a message on his Facebook page, Loeffler stated, “Hope to see friends and family at Double ZZ’s on Tuesday night. 5-7 having a viewing of our experience! Stop out have some dinner and drinks. Love to see you all and share this with you. If you can’t be there at the 5:30 showing, ZZ’s will be replaying it. Thanks everyone!”

