Bellevue man charged with murdering wife pleads not guilty

The man that police called a person of interest in the murder of his wife, 55-year-old Angela Prichard, is in custody, according to officials.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Christopher Euguene Prichard, the 56-year-old man accused of murdering his wife Angela with a shotgun, has filed a not-guilty plea.

On October 8th, at approximately 7:49 am, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call in the 31800 block of Highway 52.

Upon arrival, law enforcement found 55-year-old Angela Prichard dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

At the time of the call, Prichard was the subject of an active arrest warrant for violation of a No Contact Order with Angela, which she filed for on September 29th, claiming domestic abuse.

Police located and arrested Christopher on October 9th, 2022 for violation of the no-contact order. During the arrest, police found a single 20-gauge shotgun and ammo in his possession. When interviewed by police, Christopher stated he was “angry about the no contact order” and entered the residence on Highway 52 for the purposes of confronting her.

Prichard was charged with Murder in the First Degree. A criminal complaint shows that Christopher reportedly admitted to shooting Anglea with the shotgun after further questioning by police.

Prichard has now filed a not-guilty plea. He has also waived his right to a speedy trial.

